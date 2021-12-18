CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Anthony Sculli, Jr., 73, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 16, 2021, following a brief illness.

Joe was born March 10, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph A. Sculli, Sr. and Rose Pasquale Sculli and lived his life in the Youngstown Area.

He was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School then received his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

While he was pursuing his education, Joe worked at McKelvey’s/Higbee as an assistant buyer for furniture and housewares where he met his lovely wife.

Joe began his career in 1971 with the Youngstown City Schools as a math teacher at Adams Junior High School. Joe progressed to Assistant Principal at Bennet Elementary School and Principal at Jefferson Elementary School.

Mr. Sculli cherished his time at Jefferson Elementary and when Jefferson closed, he became principal at Martin Luther King Elementary. Joe completed his education career at West Junior High, from where he retired in 2001. Joe touched many young lives throughout his education career.

After retiring, Joe began working for Rulli Brothers in 2005 where he remained for 16 years and was affectionately known as “Dairy Joe”.

He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather who loved his Brier Hill heritage and was an avid music enthusiast. He instilled the values he gained throughout his life, a strong spirit of faith in God, compassion for all, and above all a good sense of humor, to anyone who knew him.

Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years Paulette Miglets Sculli, whom he married May 8, 1971; two daughters, Shannon (David) Weimer and Renee (Jason) Bastin; a son, Michael (Kristin) Sculli; five beloved grandchildren, Luke, Grace and Benjamin Weimer and Dominic and Leo Sculli; two brothers, Frank (Denise) Sculli and Anthony Sculli (Sue Romeo); two sisters, Patty (John) Frano and Roseanne (Vince) Nardy; two sisters-in-law, Helaine (Ken) Yash and Karen (Charles) Boros; a brother-in-law Stanley (Debbie) Miglets and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and many friends.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.