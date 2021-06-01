Joseph A. Pruneski, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Pruneski, 91, passed away Monday evening, May 31, 2021, at his home following a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born June 4, 1929, in McDonald and was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Johnson Pruneski. He was raised in Erie, Pennsylvania and returned to this area to attend high school and lived the remainder of his life here.

He was a 1947 graduate of The Rayen School and served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sargent from 1950 to 1953.

Joe worked many years for the United States Postal Service. He began his career as a mail handler, working his way up to mail carrier and then became the branch manager of the Austintown, Boardman and Poland Stations. He was later promoted to Postmaster of the Struthers Post Office, and retired as the Director of Customer Service in Youngstown in 1985.

Mr. Pruneski greatly enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling, but most of all, Joe enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Michaelena Cretella Pruneski, whom he married April 12, 1958; two sons, Stephen (Nancy) Pruneski of Uniontown and Ted Pruneski of Girard; three daughters, Helen Hancock of Girard, Mary (Terry) Barnes of Girard and Patricia (Anthony) Zoccali of Cortland; 10 grandchildren, Jerome Pruneski, Justin (Rochelle) Pruneski, Cory Hancock, Ryan (Maria) Hancock, Lindsey (Colson) Deetz, Lauren (Michael) Johanns, Stephen Pruneski, Joseph Barnes, Marissa Zoccali and Anthony Zoccali; six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Pruneski, Noah and Norah Pruneski, Eva and Nolan Hancock and Connor Deetz, with another “on the way;” many extended family members and many friends.

Joseph will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Edward Pruneski, preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., in Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, June 4, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Committal will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Rose Church, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.