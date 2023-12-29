YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Bobovnyk, Jr., 58, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at his home.

Joseph was born November 16, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth Pallone Bobovnyk and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe worked several different jobs with various companies throughout his lifetime.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his three sisters, Karen (Tim) Herdman of McDonald, Barbara (John) McKimmy of Hubbard and Jodi (Ken) Jackson of Columbus; his brother, Thomas (Lisa) Bobovnyk of Westerville; many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

