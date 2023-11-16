MEDINA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josef “Joe” Heini, 93, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 12, 2023, in the comfort of his home after a long and fulfilling life.

Josef was born February 10, 1930, in Tompojevci, Yugoslavia, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Koch Heini.

Due to their German ethnicity, Josef and his family were displaced from Yugoslavia to Sirning, Austria. At this time, Josef’s family immigrated to the United States, and Josef went to England, where he worked in different work groups throughout England before immigrating to the United States in 1957.

Once stateside, Josef worked for Consumers Plumbing in Akron and after his marriage, Joe worked for Compco Metal products in Youngstown until he retired in the early 1990’s.

Joe was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown for several years until the church closed. Joe and Pat then joined Grace Lutheran Church in the early 1980’s and remained active members for many years before moving to Cuyahoga Falls to be closer to their grandchildren.

Josef was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and the Sacs Fifth Avenue Social Club. He enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians (Guardians). Josef also enjoyed watching “English football” a.k.a. soccer and was a proud supporter of the Youngstown State University Penguins.

His family was very important to him, and Josef enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He especially enjoyed attending the sporting events, band concerts, choir concerts and orchestra concerts in which his grandchildren participated.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Patti (Thomas) Morehouse of Cuyahoga Falls; his son, Joseph Christopher (Barb) Heini of Medina; five grandchildren, Thomas Josef Morehouse (fiancée Kara), Jacob Brock (Sophia) Morehouse, Jenna Catherine Heini, Josef Christian Heini, and U.S. Army National Guard Specialist, Leah Grace Heini; two brothers, Wendel (Marilyn) Heini and Jack Heini; two sisters, Mary Gogesch and Anna Marie Langer and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann “Pat” Theis Heini, whom he married November 28, 1964, passed away June 13, 2021.

Two brothers, Adam and John Heini and a sister, Katherine Pleli also preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Joel Theis, Joe’s brother-in-law, officiating.



Interment will take place at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown at a later date, where Joe will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Pat.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Youngstown Saxon Club 710 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, Oh 44509 or to Bethel Assembly of God 3807 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, OH 44515, in Joe’s memory.

Patti and Chris would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to family and friends who supported them throughout the past few years.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.