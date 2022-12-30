BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose E. Cortes, 93, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Hampton Woods of Poland.

Jose was born August 22, 1929, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Ignacio and Maria Cortes Estremera and came to the United States and the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Campbell Works for many years and retired in 1960.

Mr. Cortes was a member of the Spanish Evangelical Church.

He enjoyed reading the bible, doing home improvement projects and spending time with his family.

Jose leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Sylvia Torres of Austintown; his son, Jose Estremera of Boardman; five grandchildren, Jamie (David) Gunia, Jose M. Estremera, Tiffany Kohn, Ashley Torres and Antonio Estremera; nine great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

His wife of 69 years, Alfigenia Estremera Cortes, whom he married July 11, 1952, passed away September 24, 2021.

Two brothers, Amado and Juan and a sister, Trinidad, also preceded Jose in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Jose’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through their website, alz.org, in Jose’s memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.