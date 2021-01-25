Jolene Kunovich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolene Kunovich, 87, flew to Heaven on the wings of angels Saturday evening, January 23, 2021.

Jolene was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ilene Kulcsar Matyas, and was a lifelong area resident.

Jolene was a homemaker who also owned and operated Lo-n-Jo’s Boarding Kennel on Springfield Road in North Lima, retiring in 1995 after 19 years.

Mrs. Kunovich was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland, where she was a member of the bereavement committee and she was a former member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she was president of the Altar & Rosary Society. Jolene was also a member of the American Croatian Club, the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club, and the Croatian Fraternal Union St. George Lodge, No. 66.

Very proud of her Hungarian heritage, Jolene enjoyed cooking and baking, and she will always be remembered for her outstandingly delicious clothespin cookies, as well as her unconditional love for all.

She enjoyed her many bus trips to the casinos, volunteering her time at the St. Vincent De Paul soup kitchen, and spending time at dog shows. Jolene was also proud to have raised and showed many wire-haired dachshunds.

Jolene leaves two stepdaughters, Joan Arp of Liberty Township and Maureen Perrico of Henderson, Nev.; five grandchildren, Mark (Mary) Arp, Kelly Hontula, David (Lily) Perrico, Brian (Kristen) Perrico, and Louis Kunovich; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Carter, and Dominic; several nieces and nephews, including a niece, Rachelle Kershner, who was very close to her; and her beloved cat, Jake, who she always referred to as “Jake from State Farm.”

Jolene’s husband, Louis A. Kunovich, whom she married May 22, 1961, passed away June 20, 2003. Besides her husband, a sister, Barbara Kish; a brother, Joseph Matyas and a stepson, James Kunovich, are deceased.

There are no calling hours, but family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd., Poland.

If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend the Mass, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Jolene and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where Jolene will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jolene’s name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 208 W. Front St., Youngstown, OH 44503; Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406; or to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.