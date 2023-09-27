YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Wolikow, 77, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, September 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John was born August 4, 1946, in Austria, the son of the late Ivan and Olga Wolikow and came to America and the Youngstown area as a child.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked at General Motors Lordstown for 43 years before he retired in 2010.

John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.

Mr. Wolikow attended Highway Tabernacle for several years.

John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He enjoyed working on cars and will always be remembered for being able to fix anything. John also enjoyed traveling and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

John leaves to forever cherish his memory, his daughter, Tiffani Day of Boardman; his two sons, John (Hilda) Wolikow of Ladera Ranch, California, and Tommy Wolikow of Davison, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Amber, Jonathon, Madison, Kyla, Natalie, Annabella and Ali; four great-grandchildren, Ariella, Leah, Joshua and Bennie; his fiancée, Rosemary Topich of Youngstown and his former wife, Bonnie Wolikow of Youngstown.

John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

A committal service with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.