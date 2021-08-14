John T. Holquist, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Holquist, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

John, who was affectionately known as either “Grandpa” or “Jack” to his family and as “Red” to his friends was born December 4, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of the late Henry Lewis and Eldena Hoffman Holquist and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of South High School and worked for Youngstown Steel Door.

Jack was of the Methodist faith and he had a strong relationship with God.

He greatly enjoyed visiting Dom Marzano’s Barber Shop on a routine basis, where he would gather to talk with friends and sometimes even get a haircut! Jack was athletic and had a knack for sports, whatever he decided to take on he was good at. As a teenager, he won several awards for figure-rollerskating. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and playing pool, most of which he continued doing until he was nearly 80 years old.

John is at last reunited with his wife, Mary Staydohar Holquist, whom he loved and missed dearly after her passing. John and Mary were married on March 16, 1968 and Mary passed away August 7, 2015.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Patty (Reynold) Nesbitt; a son, Harold (Patty) Lipscomb; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lou (Gail) Holquist and George Holquist; two sisters, Tanya (Tony) Bernard and Eldena Herrion; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and his beloved cat, Rosemary.

Jack will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, a daughter, Donna Burkholder; a son-in-law, Larry Burkholder; a sister, Cheryl Davis; two sisters-in-law, Anna Saunders and Eleanor Holquist and his best friend, Larry Ladigo, are deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where John will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife.

His family would like to extend special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for the help that they provided in caring for John and allowing him to live out his final days at home surrounded by those who loved him.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.