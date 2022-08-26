AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Zelinka, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor.

John was born December 12, 1934, the son of the late Stanley Patrick Zelinka and Jennie Pauline Cikovich Zelinka and lived in the area most of his life.

He was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and proudly served in the United States Army as a paratrooper.

John worked at his father’s business, Stanley’s Auto Wrecking and Sales in Poland and after his father’s passing, John took over the business.

He enjoyed all sports. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Salem Hills Golf Club. He loved dancing and was a member of the Youngstown Polka Group. John was proud of his Croatian heritage, he enjoyed speaking the Croatian language and was a member of St. George Croatian Lodge 66 in Youngstown. Mr. Zelinka loved the life he lived and followed his own star. As a young man, he knew great success. He owned a cottage at the lake, drove expensive cars and even obtained his pilot’s license so he could fly his plane.

John is survived by his three children, John S. Zelinka II, Shelley Miletta and Jennifer; his stepdaughter, Cathy; two sisters, Marijane Rubesa Walker and Beverly Kalmer; his former wives, Patricia and Shirley and many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Besides his parents, his partner of 29 years, Marge Brooks preceded John in death.

Using the words of the late Frank Sinatra, John lived his life “my way!”

John’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dana, his wonderful guardian from Compass. Mary Kay and the nurses and staff with Ohio Living Hospice along with the nurses and staff at Omni Manor for the kindness shown and care given to John. John’s family would also like to thank the Veterans Administration staff for their remarkable support throughout John’s illness.

Per John’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Private interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

