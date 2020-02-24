John “ Spree” Smrecansky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “ Spree” Smrecansky, passed away Saturday evening, February 22, 2020, just two days shy of his 93rd birthday, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman following an extended illness.

John was born February 24, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Anna Dostel Smrecansky and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly joined the U.S. Navy as a senior during World War II. He earned a high school equivalency diploma while in the service and was aboard the U.S.S. Wren, witnessing the Japanese surrender that ended the war.

Spree worked for 30 years for General Fireproofing, and retired as a sprayer in 1976. He then enjoyed his position as a Driver’s License Examiner (Dx2) for the State of Ohio Highway Patrol for 17 years.

An avid athlete for much of his life, Mr. Smrecansky loved playing golf and bowling and participated in several leagues. He also loved baseball an d coached baseball teams for his son and grandsons. He coached in the Mill Creek Little League and for the Uptown Kiwanis. John also coached basketball, enjoyed polka music and polka dancing, going to casinos to play keno, and trips to Las Vegas. He was a fan of the New York Yankees.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown

Family was the center of his life and John leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 67 years, Rose T. Cua Smrecansky, whom he married February 7, 1953; his son, Kenneth J. (Teresa) Smrecansky of Wadsworth; his daughter, Rosann Rubosky (Robert E. Yunk) of Mantua; two grandsons, Michael Rubosky of Youngstown and Daniel (Ashley) Rubosky of Canfield and many nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, Joseph, Frank, and Robert Smrecansky and three sisters, Ann Hessler, Mary Repasky and Celia Paris, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church.

Committal services with active duty military honors will follow the Mass, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Spree’s name to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market St., Suite B, Youngstown, OH 44512.

