John R. “Sudzy” Sudzina, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. “Sudzy” Sudzina, 69, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.

John was born October 29, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late John M. and Agnes Koval Sudzina and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 43 years.

Sudzy enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle and he had a passion for restoring vintage cars. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians.

He leaves his wife of 37 years, Estelle A. Usko Sudzina, whom he married October 4, 1982; a daughter, Brie Sudzina of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Tina (Austin) Lindsay of Logan; a son from his first marriage and nieces and nephews, Austin, Eddie, Amy, and Elise.

His elder sister, Patricia A. Sudzina, died in 2017.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Special thanks from John’s family to nurse, Holly and to friends, Jack Garrett and Pat Martucci, for all of the help during John’s illness.

