John R. Arnold, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Arnold, 70, passed away early Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

John, who was known to many as “Bob,” was born May 12, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. Sr. and Lorena Lynn Arnold and lived his life in this area.

Bob attended Fitch High School.

After leaving school he volunteered for the U.S. Army, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam.

Mr. Arnold worked as an assembler at the GM Lordstown Plant for 33 years, retiring in 2006.

Bob enjoyed watching old movies, especially Laurel & Hardy and the Three Stooges and he regularly attended the Canfield Fair. He had a special interest in cars, dirt bikes, motorcycles and trucks and he will always be remembered for his vast knowledge of motor vehicles.

Bob will also be remembered for always having a kind word for everyone and for his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. He especially loved his dogs and cats.

He leaves his wife, Beatrice Cappitte Arnold, whom he married December 21, 1974; his daughter, Dawn Arnold of Youngstown; his son, Eric Arnold of Youngstown and two brothers, Randall Arnold of Youngstown and James Arnold of Austintown.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Lease on Life, 2773 Midlothian Boulevard in Struthers, Ohio 44471, or to Bob’s family to help with final expenses.