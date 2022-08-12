GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Mroski, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at his home.

John was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron Mroski and Jane Wozniak Mroski, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1961 graduate of Liberty High School.

He worked at Alcan Aluminum as an electrician for 42 years. John also volunteered as a fireman for Liberty Township.

Mr. Mroski was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

John greatly enjoyed being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and gardening. He also enjoyed visiting casinos and playing the slot machines and listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio. Most of all, John enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Carmel T. Valerio Mroski, whom he married September 11, 1965. Two daughters, Lisa Walker and Lorie DeDonato, both of Girard; four grandchildren, Keith Stephens, Melany Stephens, Erik Walker and Erin Walker and a great-grandson, Ethan.

John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by a grandson, Leif Walker, and four brothers, James, Robert, Michael and Edward Mroski.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at noon on Monday, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St. Girard.

