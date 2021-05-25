John M. Martin, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Martin, 54, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after suffering an apparent heart attack.

John was born August 5, 1966, in Youngstown and was a son of John Martin and the late Gail Roberta Slater Martin.

He was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and lived his life in western Mahoning County.

Mr. Martin worked as a truck mechanic for Triple-T Services before retiring on disability.

He enjoyed boating and travel, working on his cars and he especially loved driving around in his Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A member of the “Fat Man’s Club,” John enjoyed the time he spent relaxing in his recliner.

John leaves his father, John, of Lake Milton; his fiancée, Sandy McCauley, with whom he made his home; two sisters, Lindy and Tammy; a brother, Bruce and two stepchildren, Lisa and Stephen McCauley.

His mother passed away in 2016.

There are no services or calling hours scheduled at this time but a celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. Please keep John and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.