YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Janosik, 100, of the city’s west side, passed away Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a long and fulfilling life.

John, who was affectionately known as “Uncle John,” was born May 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of the late James Janosik and Susan Churma Janosik Koval, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He proudly served In the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in Austria with the 42nd Rainbow Division -132nd Signal Company. He served as National Treasurer of the Rainbow Division for 42 years, and was very active with the division, attending yearly meetings and reunions.

When he returned from the war, John attended Youngstown College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He later attended the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master’s degree in education.

John began his career in education teaching at Orville High School and Liberty High School where he taught for 27 years. Throughout his career, John also taught business courses at Youngstown State University where he was a part time professor for 34 years.

Mr. Janosik was a longtime member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church. He was very active with many church functions and organizations and served as Sacristan for 75 years. John was also a member of the church choir for 50 years and served as the choir director for 25 years.

He currently attended St. Christine Church and regularly worshiped at the 4 o’clock Mass every Saturday.

John was recently honored by his family, friends, fellow veterans, local, social and national media on his 100th birthday which he celebrated over Memorial Day weekend.

Uncle John leaves to cherish his memory many nieces and nephews including Susan Cook of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jim (Laurie) Kramer of Boardman and Rick (Jane) Kramer of Diamond; many great nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.

Uncle John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Stephen Janosik and five sisters, Ann Kramer, Irene Balas, Mary Cocucci, Ann Heuwig and Kathrine Tomko preceded John in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown.

Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, John’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the 42nd Rainbow Division Veterans Foundation Scholarship Fund, a program John helped organize for 50 years. Contributions can be mailed to 18 Columbine Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 ATTN: Tammy Hicks.