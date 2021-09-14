John L. Pechatsko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Pechatsko, 84, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

John was born July 21, 1937, in Hays Patch, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Rose Checkel Pechatsko and came to this area in 1966.

He served in the U.S. Navy and worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for almost 40 years, retiring in 2005.

Mr. Pechatsko was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

He also was a member of F.O.E. Aerie No. 3298 in Austintown and he enjoyed weekly breakfasts with the GM Retirees group.

John enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with his friends.

John leaves his “pride and joy,” his three children, John E. Pechatsko of Austintown, Theresa (Chris) Colella of Hubbard and Brian (Dana) Pechatsko of Canfield; seven grandchildren, who were also his “pride and joy,” John W. and Noah Pechatsko, Christopher, Alaina and Dominic Colella and Kamryn and Maryn Pechatsko; four sisters, Helen Gardiner, Michele Danega, Rosemary Homer and Roberta Alborg; three brothers, Steve (Elaine) Pechatsko, Dave Pechatsko and Joe (Shirley) Pechatsko and his former wife and mother of his children, Doris Pechatsko.

Besides his parents, three brothers, Tom, Mike and Andrew Pechatsko; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at Noon on Friday and will continue at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church on S. Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.