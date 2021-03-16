John Joseph “Jack” Koscelansky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph “Jack” Koscelansky, 78, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

John was born August 2, 1942, in Youngstown and was a son of the late John and Emilia Hanisko Koscelansky.

He graduated from North High School, and except for his time in the military, lived his life in this area.

Jack proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was stationed in Germany for three of those years with the 405th Tactical Missile Wing. He was a nuclear weapons specialist and was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He then served for 26 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Mr. Koscelansky worked in the steel industry for 30 years at several mills, including LTV and WCI Steel, where he was a millwright and supervisor. Jack also owned and operated the Budapest Inn on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown from 1980 until 1990, and he was also the owner of Leo’s.

Jack was an avid and competitive pool player since 1957. He was also a member of Eagles Aerie No. 3298 in Austintown, and of the Argus Lodge No. 545 F&AM.

Jack leaves two sons, Daniel Koscelansky of Port Orange, Florida and Mike (Audra) Koscelansky of Santa Rosa, California; two sisters, Mary Jean (Steve) Sotlar and Kathleen (John) Zackasee, both of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Haley and Mikayla; two grandsons, Russell and Stephen and many nieces and nephews.



His wife, Dolores “Dee” died in 2014.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a Memorial Service with military honors will follow at 5:00 p.m.



