John Joseph Haydu, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph Haydu, Jr., 88, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away Tuesday evening, January 26, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

John was born February 28, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of the late John J. Haydu, Sr. and Ethel Pogany Haydu and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Seaman 1st Class aboard the USS Libra (AKA-12).

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he began a 30-year career with Addressograph-Multigraph. After his retirement from the company, he worked part-time at various print shops, including Nomis Printing, Stambaugh-Thompson and Advanced Marking Systems.

Mr. Haydu was a lifelong member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where he served as councilman, trustee and usher.

He also was a proud member of American Legion Post No. 235 in Girard.

He enjoyed building model airplanes and fishing and he belonged to various local bowling and softball leagues over the years. John was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Joyce D. Forney Haydu, whom he married May 7, 1955; a daughter, Karen (Chris) Beil of New Springfield, grandchildren, Aaron (Stephanie) Miller and Tara (Danny) Nguyen and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Gavin Miller, Haley Buss, and Benjamin and Breanna Triola; a daughter, Nancy Mashiska of Austintown, grandchildren, Vincent (Elizabeth) Conglose and Dominic Mashiska and great-grandchildren, Vinny “Little Mikey” Conglose and Bella Conglose; a son, Robert Haydu (fiancée, Vicki Cupan) of Girard, grandchildren, Nicholas Haydu and Taylor (Kyle) Buser and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kinsley and Kameron Buser; three nephews and several cousins.

Besides his parents, a brother, William J. Haydu, preceded John in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral service that will take place on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church on Canfield Road in Youngstown. If attending the service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep John and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the church service and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

