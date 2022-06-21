BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Pavel, Jr., 81, formerly of Shelby Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

John was born August 31, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late John J. Pavel, Sr. and Margaret Tomaskovic Pavel and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School where he played baritone saxophone in the school jazz band.

John proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1963. Towards the end of his service, John was stationed aboard the nuclear submarine, USS Sam Houston

John worked at Hynes Industries in Austintown, retiring after 39 years.

Mr. Pavel was a member of St. Christine Church.

He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans St. Stanislaus Post 1222.

He enjoyed electric trains, building models and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, John Pavel of Canton, Christopher Pavel of Canfield and Jennifer (Steve) Kelly of Mason; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Patrick Kelly and a sister, Marian (Gene) Swagger of Orlando, Florida.

His wife of 40 years, Adele Swierz Pavel, whom he married February 24, 1972, passed away August 21, 2012. A granddaughter, Cecilia Kelly also preceded John in death.

Private services were held at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery where John will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Adele.

John’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shepherd of the Valley Patient Activity Fund, 7148 West Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of John.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.