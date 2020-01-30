John J. Nagy, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Nagy, 71, noted longtime local broadcaster, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, at his home with his family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer.

John was born October 1, 1948, in Warren, a son of the late John and Martha Yarabinec Nagy Hubbard and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

He was a 1966 graduate of Warren Harding High School and attended Kent State University.

Mr. Nagy began his 40-year broadcast career as a disc jockey at WPIC Radio in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He later became a disc jockey and newscaster at WHHH Radio in Warren before becoming a news reporter, anchor of the midday news and News Director at WKBN in Youngstown for many years. He was a member of the Associated Press Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

John loved bicycling with the Outspoken Wheelmen, camping with his family at various campsites and he was an avid amateur radio operator. An HO model train enthusiast, he enjoyed building model trains and cars. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He especially loved spoiling his grandchildren.

John was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He leaves his wife of 47 years, Pauline A. Synsik Nagy, whom he married April 8, 1972; four children, Joanna K. (Brad) Yant of Fairlawn, Jennifer A. (Brian) DePizzo of Liberty Township, Juliann P. (Brandon) Biesiadecki of Powell and Jonathan P. (Caroline) Nagy of Delaware, Ohio and ten grandchildren, Vincent, Nora, Wesley, Helen, Amelia, Alex, Elliot, Miles, Claudia and Martin.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church on Main Street in Girard.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

