John J. “Jack” Droney, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Jack” Droney, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.



Jack was born November 17, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Francis and Therese Thurik Droney, and lived his life in this area.



He was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School, and honorably served in the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserves for four years in the 1970s.



Mr. Droney worked for ODOT for over 25 years and retired as Safety Director.



Jack had a great interest in singing and was a talented vocalist. He sang in the original St. Patrick School all-boys choir and also later sang in several Catholic churches, including St. Brendan and St. Christine Churches, to name a few. As his singing talent developed, Jack founded the band, Second Time Around and performed during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.



Besides singing and performing, Jack loved golf and he especially loved playing at the Mill Creek Park golf courses. He also was a true fan of Ohio State football.



He was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.



Jack will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife of nearly 51 years, Jeannette Kos Droney, whom he married January 24, 1970; his daughter, Christina (James) Dascenzo of Canfield; four grandchildren, Michael Droney, Abbigail Yavorsky, Nicole Dascenzo and Michael Dascenzo and a brother, Tim Droney of Hartford, Connecticut.

Two sons, Jeffrey Droney and Brian Droney, preceded Jack in death.



Because of the current pandemic, private calling hours and a private service only will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Please remember Jack and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Private committal will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.