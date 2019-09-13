John J. Hoffman, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Hoffman, 80, passed away Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home.

John was born March 15, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephen and Anna Pavlik Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

John later worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

He was of the Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Sorrows, Holy Name of Jesus Church.

Mr. Hoffman was active in Junior Baseball and was a manager/coach with girls’ softball teams in the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League.

He also belonged to the Catholic War Veterans John J. Buckley Post on Steel Street in Youngstown.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Marlene Pavlik Hoffman; two children, Michael (Kim) Hoffman of Salem and Michelle (Brian) Kerr of Canfield; three grandchildren, Sarah, Olivia and Sean Hoffman and a brother, Thomas (Patti) Hoffman of Youngstown.

A brother, Stephen Hoffman, preceded John in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the church service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation through crb1.org.

