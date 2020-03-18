Breaking News
John J. Fabry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

Kinnick Funeral Home

March 16, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
John J. Fabry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio - obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Fabry, Jr., 85, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Monday evening, March 16, 2020, at the Woodlands at AustinWoods with his family by his side, following a brief illness.

John was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of the late John J., Sr. and Catherine Fabry and lived most of his life in this area.

He was a graduate of East High School and became a carpenter and cabinet-maker; woodworking was his passion. He worked for Youngstown Curve Form and also spent time as a self-employed carpenter.

A quiet man who would do anything for anyone, he was also a daredevil at heart and enjoyed airplanes, hot air balloons, blimps, parachuting, as well as camping. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mr. Fabry was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

John leaves his wife of 63 years, Lillian Mayor Fabry, whom he married October 13, 1956; two daughters, Roseann (Ronald) Carabbia of Struthers and JoAnn (Michael) Marquette of Youngstown; his sister, Mary (Donald) Morell of Struthers and his cat, “Katie.”

A brother, Steve Fabry, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Graveside committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John J. Fabry, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

