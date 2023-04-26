AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. “Jack” Karstetter III, 69, passed away Sunday morning, April 23, 2023, at his home after a brief, one month illness with his wife by his side.

John was born September 12, 1953, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John H. Karstetter, Jr. and Gloria Brickell Karstetter and came to Youngstown in the 1960s.

Jack worked for Huntington National Bank and retired in 2018 after 30 years of service.

He was an avid golfer and bowler and was very proud of his hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Lakeside Golf Course. Jack also enjoyed woodworking and truly enjoyed spending time with and caring for his pets.

Jack leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Claudette Mason, whom he married February 18, 1984; a sister, Jody (Marty) Emrich of Austintown; several nieces and nephews and his two furry friends, Katie and Butchie.

A sister, Jan Butterfield and his in-laws, Robert and Helen Mason and Bobby Mason, also preceded Jack in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at Noon.

Jack’s family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to all family and friends, Dr. Ravi and Dr. P. Solanki for their kindness shown and care given to Jack during the last four weeks.

To those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests donations be made to Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Boardman, OH 44512 in Jack’s memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.