John F. Lyons, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Lyons, 91, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, after a long and fulfilling life.

John was born December 21, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of the late William Leo Lyons and Winifred Irene Joyce Lyons and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1947 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War.

Mr. Lyons worked for Truscon / LTV Steel for many years, retiring in 1983.

John was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

In his younger years he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and of the Truscon Steel golf and bowling leagues. He also enjoyed playing baseball. He was a fan of watching television shows, particularly Hogan’s Heroes, M*A*S*H* and old westerns and war movies. He enjoyed fishing and loved the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him, “Papa.”

John leaves to cherish his memory three children, Maureen Lyons of Youngstown, Shirley (David) Pinney of North Jackson and John Lyons, Jr. of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Amanda, Madalyn, Morgan, Delaney and Zachary; a brother, Michael (Carla) Lyons of Hollywood, Florida; a sister, Joyce (Frank) Danks of Canton and a very special person in his life, Kelly Lyons of Austintown.

John’s wife of almost 65 years, Margaret J. Hoover Lyons, whom he married November 25, 1948, passed away September 18, 2013. A daughter, Karen Lyons; three grandchildren, Maggie, Alexander and Zachary and two brothers, William and Richard Lyons, are also deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass that will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where John will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Suite B, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: