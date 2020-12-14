John F. “Jack” Licek, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. “Jack” Licek, 63, passed away Friday evening, December 4, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown following a battle with COVID-19.

Jack was born March 5, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Ruth Bowles Licek and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1975 graduate of Girard High School and worked as a saw operator for Polaris Window and Door for 38 years.

Jack was of the Catholic faith.

Jack was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and NASCAR. He enjoyed playing slot machines, visiting casinos and he liked scratch-off lottery tickets. Most of all, John enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Jack leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Walleen (Tom) Nicastro of Niles, Nancy (Tony) Montwori of Boardman and Gail Licek, with whom he made his home; nieces and nephews, Angela (Mikel) Kozak, Michael (Heather) Nicastro, Gina (Jeff) Shorthouse and Lisa (Dan) Rainey; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jacob and Matthew Kozak, Nolan and Nina Nicastro and Jackson and Jett Shorthouse; many cousins and other extended family members, including Uncle Bill (Pat) Licek; his Polaris family and his many longtime friends.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Jack’s family would like to thank all the relatives and friends who kept vigil on his progress during his illness, as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Hospital ICU in Warren and Select Acute Care in Youngstown, for the compassion and care given to John over these last several weeks.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.