John F. Bischoff III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Bischoff III, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hospice House.

John was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Sharon, Pennsylvania., the son of John F. Bischoff, Jr. and Frances Biggin Bischoff and he came to Youngstown with his family as a child.

He was a graduate of South High School and worked for 20 years as a machinist for Youngstown Steel Door. More recently, he worked for various other machine shops.

Mr. Bischoff was a social member of Catholic War Veterans John J. Buckley Post in Youngstown and of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4237 in Austintown. He enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle.

His wife, Linda M. Westover Bischoff, whom he married in 2000, passed away Dec. 29, 2018.

John will be sadly missed by his mother, sisters, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

