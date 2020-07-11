John Emery Kaglic, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, John Emery Kaglic, 89, joined his wife in the Lord’s loving embrace, passing away surrounded by family.

John was born January 4, 1931, in Youngstown, the first of four children born to the late Michael and Sue Kaglik. His bright disposition as a child earned him the nickname, “Sonny.”

A lifelong area resident, John graduated from Chaney High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. Upon returning from his military service overseas, he apprenticed as a machinist and spent nearly 40 years plying his trade at Youngstown Foundry and Wean United.

John was a devoted husband and father, as well as a lifelong member of Mahoning United Methodist Church.

He had a mischievous sense of humor and was always quick with a joke. He maintained that sense of humor in his last days, picking out a post-mortem nickname to be used in his obituary: “Smokey Bones.” (One could’ve almost heard his wife, Dorothy, groaning from above, “Oh, John!”)

John is survived by his loving children, Michael (Tracie) Kaglic of Austintown, Leslie (Matthew) Legge of Farmington, New York, Sharon (Charlie) Cosma of Goldsboro, North Carolina, John D. Kaglic of Campbell, William (Abby) Kaglic of Hubbard and Richard (Laura) Kaglic of Cincinnati; his brother, William (Nora) Kaglic of Goldsboro and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the country.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Jean Woolley Kaglic, who passed away April 29, 2020 and his sisters, Martha Panda and Beverly Wyosky.

There are no calling hours and a public celebration of the lives of both John and Dorothy will be scheduled for a later date.

John will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife in a private ceremony at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Memorial contributions in John and Dorothy’s names may be made to the Fellows Riverside Gardens at Mill Creek Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

