GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D’Errico, 64, passed away Sunday April 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

John was born January 5, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Giuseppe and Cristina Colapietro D’Errico and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1976.

When he returned home, he began his career as a steelworker at McDonald Steel.

Mr. D’Errico was a member of St. Rose Church.

John was a family man first and foremost and loved the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Matthew and Joseph D’Errico; four brothers, Angelo (Jo Ann) D’Errico, Anthony D’Errico, Simeone (Kathleen) D’Errico and Joseph D’Errico; a sister, Rose (Raffaelle) Pagano; a daughter-in-law, Nicole Reese and five grandchildren, Madelyn, Daniel, Jude, Gianni and Christian.

John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, two sons, John and Luke, preceded John in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 a.m. – Noon on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Rose Church, 48 Main Street, Girard., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

