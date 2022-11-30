AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Thompson, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John was born May 17, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Thompson, Sr. and Adelaide Pennell Thompson and lived in the area most of his life.

He was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School and worked as a truck driver for 41 years, most recently working for Yellow Freight from where he retired in 2004.

Mr. Thompson was a member of Ellsworth Community Church.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling. In his younger days, John enjoyed rabbit hunting. John was a very spiritual man and followed Dr. David Jeremiah and his television programs daily.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Warrenette McCreary Thompson, whom he married April 13, 1971; five children, John (Cheryl) Thompson of Barto, Pennsylvania, Vicki (Craig) Hale of Orlando, Florida, Darlene (William) Farmer of Georgia, Mathew Thompson (Teri Clark) of Boardman and Rhonda Streamo of Austintown; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer, John, Stephanie, Mindy, Courtney, Alyssa, Mark, Caitlynn, Brandie, Crystal, Mathew, Joshua, Megan and Angela; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Gloria (Butch) Yeany of Austintown; a brother-in-law, Dale McClain of Tennessee and his beloved dogs, Chloe and Holly.

John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a sister, Patricia McClain; two brothers-in-law, Bill Warchol and Joe Warchol and two sisters-in-law, Diane Warchol and Ruth Warchol, also preceded John in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Private interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

John’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 in John’s memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.