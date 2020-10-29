John D. Puskas, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Puskas, 61, passed away Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, at Community Skilled Heath Care in Warren, following a courageous battle with cancer.

John was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of the late Gustav and Viola Yakimoff Puskas and lived his life in the area.

He was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School and worked in maintenance at various nursing homes, including AustinWoods, Briarfield and Omni Manor.

John enjoyed camping, fishing, going to Mahoning County Scrappers games, cheering for the Cleveland Browns and listening to oldies performed by various local bands.

He was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Vienna.

John leaves his wife, Lisa Knight Puskas, whom he married September 7, 2019; a sister, Patty Bokanovich of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a brother, Richard Puskas, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

Please adhere to all social distancing and health guidelines when interacting with the family and others at the funeral home. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember John and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

