POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.

John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1982 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked at Bi-Lo Markets, Tamarkin Company, Schwebel’s Baking Company, ATCO Industries, Beaver Excavating and Serenity Centers of Youngstown.

John was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman.

He enjoyed his DJ lights, lasers and music. He loved giving laser light shows for his friends in his basement. His favorite singer was Bruce Springsteen. John was also a NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed shooting pool with his friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Christine R. Ostrowski Thomas, whom he married June 23, 1990. His daughter, Michela E. (Michael) Bocchine of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Amaryllis Bocchine; a sister, Janet Wilhelm of Poland; a brother, James Thomas of Poland; his father-in-law, Joseph Ostrowski of Poland; two sisters-in-law, Traci (Dave) Anzelmo of Austintown and Jennifer Belknap of Austintown; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and many friends, including his two best friends, Randy Wolf of Columbiana, and Dr. Arthur (Charisse) Smith of Austintown.

John will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. His last act of kindness was being an organ donor.

His mother-in-law, Elizabeth Ostrowski, a nephew, Joseph Otake, and Chris’ uncle, William J. Orr, preceded John in death.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of life service will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at McMahon Hall at the MetroParks Farm 7574 Columbiana Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406, all are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.