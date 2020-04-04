John C. Rosace, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Rosace, 86, passed away Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

John was born July 12, 1933, in Girard, a son of the late Consolato “Sam” and Bernice Mortaro Rosace and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

John worked at a variety of businesses throughout his life, including General Fireproofing and Consolidated for many years.

He greatly enjoyed gardening and tending to flowers, but most of all, John enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Madeline Skoda Rosace, whom he married February 2, 1963; three sons, David (Pam) Rosace of Youngstown, Peter (Nichol) Rosace of Lake Smyrna, Florida, Michael Rosace of McDonald and daughter-in-law, Regina Rosace of Chardon; 15 grandchildren, Dominic, Joey, Mikey, Olivia, Sammy, Vinnie, Sal, Gina, Angelo, Lucia, Vito, Augie, Emily, Mia and Carmela; four great-grandchildren, Gianna, Isabella, Sofia and Reef; a brother, Peter Rosace of Girard; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Rosace and many extended family members.

John will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A son, John Rosace and a brother, Anthony “Tony” Rosace, preceded John in death.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Because of the current pandemic and the necessity of social distancing, there will be no calling hours or public service at this time. A memorial mass will be scheduled to take place at St. Rose Church in Girard at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for date and time of service, where it will be posted as it becomes available.

