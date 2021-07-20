John Angelo Siciliano, Jefferson, Ohio

JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Angelo Siciliano, 72, passed away peacefully at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 16, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.

John was born January 21, 1949, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Otto and Rose Bakich Siciliano.

He attended school in his hometown of McDonald and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Warren in 1967, where he excelled both as a student and as an athlete. He was a quarterback for the JFK Eagles and for decades, he held the record of highest points scored in a single basketball game (44) in the school’s history.

John was also a talented drummer. He was a member of the Warren Junior Military Band, the U.S. Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps and played in various pop bands in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, John served during the Vietnam War era as a munitions and explosives specialist. Tragedy suffered during his time in the service and shortly thereafter, continued to plague John throughout his lifetime. His disabilities were thankfully addressed by the Veterans Administration. With the organization’s help, he was able to lead a quiet life on his own.

John worked a variety of jobs and earned a cosmetology certificate. He worked for seven years at Toledo Hospital as an orderly in surgery.

John spent countless hours listening to and playing music. He enjoyed watching sports, casino gambling and horse racing, doing yardwork and fishing.

John married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine Mollica. They lost their one month-old infant son, John Joseph Siciliano, to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). John was stationed at Nellis AFB in Nevada at the time of that terrible event. He and his wife moved back to Ohio and divorced later on.

In addition to his infant son, John was preceded in death by his second wife, Patty; their unborn child and his brother, Russell. John’s beloved cousin, Joey, who was like a second brother to him, was killed in action in the war in Vietnam.

John is survived by his sister, Roseann (Harold “Bud”) Lobaugh; his sister, Anita Powell (Ernest Oelker); a nephew; a niece, two uncles and numerous cousins.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, Youngstown.

One of John’s greatest wishes was for everyone to have good, warm memories. Give a listen to some of his favorite songs. Remember the love. Here are just a few of John’s favorites to help you:



**Cat Stevens

Peace Train

Oh Very Young

Moonshadow

Morning Has Broken

**The Beatles

Hey Jude

Let It Be

I Will

Yesterday

**Otis Redding

Down in the Valley

Sitting on the Dock of the Bay

**Bob Seger

Against the Wind

**Jim Croce

I’ve Got A Name

John’s family extends its gratitude to Dr. Brian Jones, Cathy Leopold, the palliative care team and the 2nd floor nurses at AHN St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. Many thanks also to the kind staff of St. Paul’s (the Villas Willows B neighborhood) and the hospice team from Kindred Hospice, Meadville, Pennsylvania. Heartfelt extra-special thanks to Sheila Wasser from St. Paul’s, “Sheila, you are an angel of love and mercy without peer.”

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.