AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the death of John Albert “JJ” Johnson, 51, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who passed away unexpectedly June 2, 2023, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

John was born August 1, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of Gerald and Jacqueline Backur Johnson.

He grew up in Boardman and graduated from Boardman High School in 1989 and subsequently attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed by General Motors for 27 years beginning at the Lordstown Plant then transferring to Bowling Green, Kentucky after the Lordstown Plant closed.

Mr. Johnson was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown. He was also a member of the UAW Local 2164.

In 1994, John met Rose Marie Maxam, the love of his life, and eventually married on June 7, 1997. Together, they welcomed three sons, John, Michael and Jerry and shared 26 years of marriage. John so loved his family and beamed with pride and joy at the many accomplishments of his three sons.

John will always be remembered for his kindness, huge smile, and personality to match. He was fiercely loyal and equally loved his family and friends. He was an excellent role model for his sons, supporting them in all they did from sport activities to what it takes to be a responsible adult.

He enjoyed cooking pierogi, baking his infamous kolachi and being master of the grill at family functions. Anyone who knew John knew he was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Most of all, John treasured spending time with his family and friends.

Left to forever cherish his memory are his loving wife Rose; his three sons, John, Michael and Jerry Johnson all of Austintown; his mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Johnson of Boardman; a brother, James (Brenda) Johnson of Michigan; a sister, Janeen Wallace of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Vanessa (Brent) Dillon of Austintown; four nephews, Shane (Jordan) Dillon, George Wallace, Daniel Johnson and Zachery Johnson; a niece, Allison (Kyle) Oleksa, and many extended family members and friends.

His father, Gerald Johnson, paternal and maternal grandparents, his mother-in-law MaryAnn Maxam and a nephew, Zander preceded John in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.