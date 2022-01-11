WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Martin, 62, of Warren, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.



John was born September 21, 1959 in Girard, the son of the late Frank and Louise Palmer Martin.

A 1977 graduate of Girard High School, he later attained a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Health and Sciences from Youngstown State University.

He worked at Aptiv as the Environmental Health and Safety Manager and was a St. Rose Catholic Church Parishioner.



While John grew up in Girard, he moved to Howland after marrying the love of his life, the former Kathryn “Kathy” Smith on September 1, 1989. Always the family man, John was happiest whenever he was riding his Harley Davidson, on a beach, listening to classic rock or just hanging out with his family. He could fix anything and could be found most Friday nights at Margherita’s Grille making new friends.



John is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his daughter, Kayla Martin (Nickler) of Columbus; his son, Ryan Martin and his wife, Corinne of Howland; sister, Rosemary (Rob) Hamilton; mother-in-law, Wilma Smith; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Audrey) Smith and fur family Zooey, Charlie, Lola Bean, Athena and Gracie, along with many extended family members and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert E. Smith and two nephews, Andrew Hamilton and Edward Smith.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon.



Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Howland Township Cemetery.



If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols, including the wearing of masks.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

