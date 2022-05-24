LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Hidasy, 68, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a hard fought illness.

John was born April 12, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of John and Frances Wilson Hidasy and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1973 graduate of Girard High School.

He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. John Kennedy as an engineer.

John worked for Simco Management Corporation at Peppertree Apartments as the head of maintenance for over 20 years.

John greatly enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables in his garden, fishing and camping, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Joey.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, and love of his life, Maureen Vince Hidasy, whom he married June 4, 2014. His mother, Frances Hidasy of Girard; two daughters, Alexandra Vince of Girard and Samantha (Todd) Jones of Girard; four grandchildren, Bryce Jones, Joey Vince, Jasmine Jones and Jade Jones; a brother, Richard (Laura) Hidasy of Girard; a sister, Lisa (John) Dunchak of Philadelphia; nieces, Tara Hidasy-Black of Warren, Jessica Hidasy of Girard, Shannon (Justin) Hodge of Girard; Shannon’s children, Mia, Mileena, Charlie and Willow; his mother in law, Mary Louise Vince, with whom he shared his home; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Mary Ellen) Vince, Jr. of Frederick, Maryland; a sister in law, Kathy (Frank) Lovich of Chagrin Falls and many extended family members and friends.

John was very proud of his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, especially grandson Bryce, serving in the United States Marines.

His father, John Hidasy preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St. Girard, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment with military honors will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

John’s family would like to thank the Liberty Township Fire Department and the staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Emergency Room for their kindness and compassionate care given to John.

