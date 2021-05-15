Joelle Quade, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joelle Quade, 48, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Joelle was born December 17, 1972, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Albert and Sally Rhodes Naples and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1990 graduate of Canfield High School and later earned an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Development from Youngstown State University.

Joelle worked as a teacher at Kidstown Childcare and Preschool in Boardman.

Affectionately called “Mimi” by her grandchildren, Joelle’s world revolved around them and she greatly enjoyed the time her and her grandkids spent together. She also loved attending all of her sons’ sporting events and cheering them on.

Joelle leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Angelica Abair (Dylan Vernon) of Niles; two sons, Andrew Quade and Aidan Quade, both of Hubbard; her fiancé, David Abair; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Madalyn Abair; a sister, Julianne Pontuti (Pete Daigneau) of Youngstown; a brother, Michael (Pauline) Naples of Lynn, Massachusetts; a Godson, Matthew Pontuti and many nieces; nephews and extended family members.

Joelle will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Please keep Joelle and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

To send flowers to Joelle’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.