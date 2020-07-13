Joanne Marie Manes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Marie Manes, 79, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Joanne was born April 15, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Philip and Ida Leone Marinelli and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1959 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked in the business office at St. Elizabeth Hospital for five years and then worked as a claims examiner for the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation for 26 years.

Mrs. Manes was a member of the Barrea Club and enjoyed attending The Greater Youngstown Italian Fest in downtown Youngstown, where she would sell purses and sterling silver. Joanne also enjoyed visiting flea markets and playing cards with her good friends. Most of all, Joanne looked forward to the daily calls and FaceTimes with her family and friends.

Joanne leaves her husband of 48 years, Antonio Manes, whom she married January 9, 1972; four daughters, who were her pride and joy, Denise (David) Ritchie of Canfield, Linda (Michael) Toth of Houston, Colleen Kovalchik of Austintown and Tina (Andrew) Pizzulo of Girard; 17 grandchildren, whom she loved and adored; four great-grandsons and her brother, Dr. Philip (Lori) Marinelli of Texas and his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Joanne and her family in your prayers.

To send flowers to Joanne’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.