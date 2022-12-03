AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Nagy, 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, at her home.

JoAnn was born July 14, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen Mitchoff and Geraldine Duke Mitchoff and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked in the collections department at BankOne, now Chase Bank, for 19 years.

Mrs. Nagy was a member of the former St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

JoAnn greatly enjoyed taking day trips to the casino with her husband and visiting flea markets and garage sales with her daughters. She also looked forward to lunch with her banking friends. Most of all, JoAnn loved being surrounded by her family and enjoyed spending time with her family in Mill Creek Park.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Barbara (Gene) Ross of Austintown, Susan (Richard) Kempe of Austintown and Janet Booth of Austintown; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many extended family members.

Her husband of 67 years, William G. Nagy, whom she married September 1, 1951, died October 14, 2018.

Two sisters, Nettie Soltis and Kathryn Gething; a brother, Richard Mitchoff and a son-in-law, William Booth, also preceded JoAnn in death.

Private services were held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Resurrection Cemetery, where JoAnn was laid to rest beside her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.