JoAnn Marie Taylor Faber, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Marie Taylor Faber, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, at her home, with family by her side.

JoAnn was born February 26, 1931, in Olean, New York and was the only child of the late David and Mildred Whaley Taylor. She was raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania, was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School and came to Youngstown with her family in 1979.

She worked for Westinghouse Electric before becoming a devoted homemaker after she married her husband in August of 1951, after his tour of duty in Korea. She then dedicated the remainder of her life to raising and caring for her family.

After her move as a child to Pennsylvania, JoAnn spent much of her childhood visiting her family’s farm back in upstate New York.

She was of the Methodist faith and in her younger days taught Sunday School.

Mrs. Faber enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Niagara Falls and to New York City with her grandchildren. She always looked forward to and enjoyed annual visits to Cedar Point and annual ski trips to New York with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, and always loved attending the activities, events, and celebrations involving her grandchildren.

Her beloved husband of over 64 years, George Henry Faber, passed away April 30, 2016.

JoAnn was a wonderful mother and grandmother to five sons and six grandchildren and leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Gary A, (Debra) Faber of Austintown, Donald G. (Jennifer) Faber of Fort Myers, Florida, George D. (Janet) Faber of Austintown, and Daniel J. Faber, with whom she shared her home; grandchildren, Jessica, Donald Jr., Frank and Ava and a daughter-in-law, Julie Faber of Austintown.

She will be truly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dale R. Faber and by two grandchildren, Kristopher and Jaclyn Faber.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mrs. Faber and her family in your prayers.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where JoAnn will be laid to rest next to her husband.

JoAnn’s family thanks Southern Care Hospice, and especially her nurse, Jason, for the kindness shown and care provided to her.

To send flowers to JoAnn Marie Taylor Faber’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: