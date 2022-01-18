AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn L. Fire, 86, passed away Friday night, January 14, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center, after an extended illness,



JoAnn was born April 10, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Earl F. King, Sr. and Ruth Carney King and was a lifelong area resident.



She was a 1953 graduate of South High School.

As a senior in high school, JoAnn began her banking career with Dollar Savings and Trust Co. She took a “break” from her banking career to marry and raise her family. JoAnn then returned to her banking career and retired from National City Bank in the mid 1990s.



Mrs. Fire was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She was also a longtime member of her high school ladies club that met regularly for the past 65 years. She enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with her family and friends and truly enjoyed going to Mountaineer Racetrack with her loving sister, Anna Mae. As JoAnn would say “Vitamin G”, most commonly known as gambling, was always the best cure for a bad day.



JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Atty. Patrick C. (Erica) Fire of Canfield; her daughter, Christine (Donald M.) Luknis of Austintown; three grandchildren, Dakota, McKenzie and Jesse and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



JoAnn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



JoAnn married Carmen J. Fire, the love of her life, on November 5, 1955. The couple remained inseparable for 47 years until he passed away on July 1, 2003.



Three sisters, Anna Mae D’Amico, Betty Skelly and Mary Hartz and a brother, Earl F. King, Jr., also preceded JoAnn in death.



Family and friends may pay respects from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown. All are welcome to attend.



During visitation and the Funeral Mass, everyone is encouraged to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.



Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery where JoAnn will be laid to rest next to her husband.



The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Erdal Sarac, Dr. Pratheek Kakkasseril (Dr. PK), Canfield Dialysis Center, Caprice Health Care Center, First Light Home Care, Mercy Health, and caregivers Joan, Roseanne, Donny and Ed, for the kindness shown and care given to JoAnn and her family throughout her illness.



