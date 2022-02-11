YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan V. Chastant passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022, at the remarkable age of 94.

Joan was born between the Great War and World War II on June 1, 1927, in New York, New York, a daughter of the late Major General Alexander E. Anderson and Mary Anderson and grew up in the greater metropolitan area of New York City.

Like so many others growing up during wartime, Joan witnessed and experienced a great loss, losing both her father, who was a very substantial influence in her life and her brother to the conflict.

Joan was in many ways conventional, she attended secretarial school and worked as a secretary for many organizations before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family. .

She was a free spirit in allowing her children to explore and develop friendships without regards to social conventions. True to her Irish heritage, Joan had a wide circle of family, friends and acquaintances, which stemmed from college professors, military professionals, mothers of her children’s friends and a host of others in between. There were no strangers, only friends she hadn’t met.

Mrs. Chastant was deeply faithful and rarely missed Mass or religious observances. Her catholic faith was a source of comfort in good times and times of trouble.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons, Paul, Quinn, Pierre and Andrew; daughters-in-law Julie and Lorraine; four grandchildren, Kathryn, Daniel, Patrick and Michael and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends.

Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Julius W. Chastant is deceased.

There are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held in conjunction with Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, New York, at a later date.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you for the kindness shown and support offered by Omni Manor, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Local arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home

