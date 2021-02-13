Joan Sewickley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Joan “Joanie” Sewickley, 82, passed away early Friday morning, February 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital from complications of Covid-19.

Joan was born July 25, 1938, daughter of the late William and Rosemary McClurkin DuPuy and was a lifelong Youngstown area resident.

Joanie was a 1956 graduate of Girard High School. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing and a bachelor’s degree in public health from Youngstown State University. In 1976, Joanie was certified by the Cleveland Clinic as a wound and ostomy care nurse and then worked as wound and ostomy care nurse for 25 years at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Joanie also taught at the Cleveland Clinic for many years, and worked as a clinical educator with Smith and Nephew.

Joan was an active member at St. Edward Church in Youngstown, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and was involved in RCIA ministry. She also taught CCD for many years at St. Edward Church and St. Catherine Church in Lake Milton.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Dr. Judith (Sean) Markey of Peacham, Vermont and Dr. J. Laura (Paul) Arnold of San Antonio, Texas; two sons, Thomas (Stephanie) Sewickley of Hubbard and David (Kate) Sewickley of Columbus; five grandchildren, Liam Markey, David (Trisha) Arnold, Laura Arnold and Connor and Audrey Sewickley; a great-granddaughter, Aurelia Sewickley and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, Thomas “Tucker” DiBernardi; a daughter, Mary Catherine Sewickley and several siblings preceded Joan in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the church.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols, including the wearing of masks or face coverings when visiting the family and attending the services in the church. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Joanie and her family in your prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Joan’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Edward Church in her memory.

