AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan B. Rompf, 83, passed away Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born March 30, 1939, in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Paul Tonsing and Emily Leissa Tonsing Wyville and came to the Youngstown area in the early 1970’s.

She was a 1957 graduate of Lutheran High School in Cleveland and worked as a school bus driver for 20 years with Jackson Milton Schools.

Mrs. Rompf was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson and was very active with many clubs and activities within the church. Joan was a member of the Mary Martha Guild and served as an altar attendant. She also served as the financial secretary and was a member of the church quilting club.

Joan enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening but most of all she enjoyed her family and she especially enjoyed being a grandma.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of nearly 64 years, Robert Rompf, whom she married October 4, 1958; three daughters, Sharon (Brian) Beamer of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Linda (James) Miller of Berlin Center and Nancy (Dan) Rocco of Austintown; a son, Robert (Tina) Rompf of Cuyahoga Falls; six grandchildren, Andrew, Alexis, Joshua, Kyle, Emily and Robert and a sister, Laurie (Robert) Norfolk of Berea.

Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, her stepfather, Roy Wyville, also preceded Joan in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church 1110 North Salem Warren Road, North Jackson, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Joan’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Joan’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

