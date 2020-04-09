Jo Lene Mitcheltree, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Lene Mitcheltree, 82, passed away peacefully April 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Greenfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of late Phillip M. and Ella Mae Thompson Bartholomew.

Jo Lene graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1955 and Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959.

She worked as a Labor and Delivery nurse at Sharon General Hospital and Salem Community Hospital for over 20 years and was a supervisor at Camelot Arms Care Center until retirement.

Jo Lene was member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Greenfield and more recently, attended services at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church in Austintown.

In the summer of 1971, her family moved to Berlin Center. As a family hobby, they trained and raced Standardbred harness horses for many years. A favorite actively in Jo Lene’s life was watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and other activities.

Her love and devotion to her family, and caring and gentle spirit will not be forgotten. Her kindness, easy manner and beautiful smile will be remembered by friends who knew her well and by those who knew her far too briefly. She found great joy and beauty in most everything and exuded endless love and devotion to God and family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Richard Bradley Mitcheltree and brothers-in-law, Charles Garret and James Erb.

Jo Lene is survived by her loving daughters, Lori (Dow) Davis of Austintown and Lisa (Doug) Groft of Aiken, South Carolina; her son, Bradley (Kim) Mitcheltree of Hudson; four grandchildren, James (Megan) Feaster of Sagamore Hills, Matthew (Sarah) Feaster of Richmond, Virginia, Kathleen Mitcheltree and Ryan Mitcheltree, both of Hudson; three great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Mason and Quinn Feaster; her sisters, Shirley Garrett of Greenville, Pa., Janice Erb of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Joyce (Ervin) Criddle of McCalla, Alabama and many adoring nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jo Lene’s name to the Children’s Tumor Foundation through www.ctf.org or Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Rd., Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

