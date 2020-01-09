Jill Lynn Pollnow, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill Lynn Pollnow, 47, passed away tragically Sunday evening, January 5, 2020, at her home.

Jill was born August 3, 1972, in Warren, a daughter of Robert Pollnow, Jr. and Pamela St. Clair Pollnow and lived most of her life in the Mahoning Valley.

Jill was a 1990 graduate of Ursuline High School and earned a degree in accounting from Trumbull Business College.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, music and reading and truly enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. Jill will always be remembered for living life to the fullest and for being there for her family and friends anytime she was needed.

Jill leaves her daughter, Kaitlin M. “Katie” Pollnow of Canfield; her mother and stepfather, Pamela and Marvin Ripple of Canfield; a sister, Melanie Pollnow (Troy) McClure of Harvest, Alabama; her stepmother, Mary Pollnow of Warren; a stepsister, Molly (Tyler) James of Warren; a stepbrother, William, Jr. (Bernadette) Melago of Youngstown; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews and her faithful canine companion, Ziggy.



Her father, Robert, died in 2014. Grandparents, Robert, Sr. and Dorothy Pollnow and George and Marie Schick and an uncle, Spencer St. Clair, are also deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Jill’s life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be at a Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jill’s name to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

