Jessie Caroline Acierno, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie Caroline Acierno, 92, passed away early Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center following a long and fulfilling life.

Jessie was born July 17, 1928, in Mendota, Illinois, a daughter of the late Jesse C. and Bertha Annette Ellis Green.

She was a 1946 graduate of Wyanet High School in Wyanet, Illinois and came to the Girard area after graduation.

Mrs. Acierno dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family and was also a licensed cosmetologist, operating Acierno’s Beauty Salon out of her home in the 1960s and 70s.

While raising her children, Mrs. Acierno was active in the Tod Woods School PTA and St. Anthony’s Home and School Association. She also worked the voting polls in Girard for both the primary and general elections, where she enjoyed connecting with neighborhood friends.

Jessie was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, listening to country music, visiting the Canfield Fair, traveling and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. Family was very important to Jessie and she enjoyed honoring many family traditions as well as creating her own. These traditions include the Green family annual corn roast; the Acierno family Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes; Jessie’s own tradition, the annual October hot dog roast, complete with cider, hot chocolate, hot dogs and roasted marshmallows and the annual summertime Acierno family reunion.

While at Liberty Health Care Center, Jessie enjoyed the various daily activities, holiday parties and being surrounded by the caring staff.

Her husband of 68 years, Alfred Paul Acierno, whom she married February 7, 1948, passed away January 25, 2017.

Jessie leaves to cherish her memory four children, Alfred “Tommy” Acierno of Girard, Nancy (Richard) Manuel of Girard, Grace (Chuck) Newton of Austintown and Pam (Dean) Harris of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Chris (Blanca) Acierno, Gina (Joe) Kijowski, Melanie (Wade) Likens, Melissa (Donnie) Cononico, Brian (Carla) Moschella, Dina (Ronnie) Williams and Nicole (Patrick) Connolly; 14 great-grandchildren, Christian, Carter, Chris, Jr., Gianna, Jarrett, Jesse, Kasey, Sy, Jacquelyn, Ronnie III, Ariana, Skye, Giada and Gabriella; two sisters-in-law, Joann Acierno and Wanda Green and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Jessie will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Three brothers, Daniel, Gilbert and William Green and two sisters, Neta Updegraff and Ethelyn Gannor, preceded Jessie in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and private services only will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, in Girard.

Jessie’s family would like to thank the staff of Liberty Health Care Center for the kindness shown and care given to Jessie during her time there, and for always being there for her.

The Acierno family suggests memorial contributions be made in Jessie’s name to the Liberty Health Care Center Activities Fund, 1355 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.