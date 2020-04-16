Jessica L. Lipinski, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica L. Lipinski, 30, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020.

Jessica was born November 4, 1989, in Warren, a daughter of Ronald Wilson and Michelle Phillips and was a lifelong area resident.

She enjoyed vacationing at the beach and watching movies.

Jessica leaves to cherish her memory her husband; four children, Elijah Balas, Brayden Balas, Mario Lipinski and Sakiya Lipinski; her mother, Michelle Loy; her father, Ronald Wilson; two sisters, McKenzie Thomas and Krista Wilson; three brothers, Reno Loy, Ronald Wilson, Jr. and Jayce Melick; her grandmother, Toshiko Phillips; her mother-in-law, Melissa Lipinski and three brothers-in-law, Eric Lipinski, Matthew Cox and Kevin Cox.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there are no calling hours. A public memorial service will be scheduled at later date. Please check back to this for service times when they become available.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.