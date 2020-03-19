Jerry Hryb, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Hryb, 71, of the city’s west side, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.

Jerry was born March 11, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Katherine Terlesky Hryb, attended Chaney High School and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a groundskeeper at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown and All Souls Cemetery in Cortland for several years.

In his younger days, Jerry was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

He leaves a sister, Irene O’Hara of Liberty Township, and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Michael and James Hryb and two sisters, Ann Pawlyschyn and Mary Mae Hryb, preceded Jerry in death.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Hryb, please visit our floral store.